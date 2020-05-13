Kuehl, Dianne Rae (Steen)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAUK PRAIRIE - A nearly 30-year veteran teacher of the Sauk Prairie School District died on May 9, 2020. Dianne Rae (Steen) Kuehl, 83, passed away at SSM Hospice House in Baraboo after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite several medical challenges over the last few years, she kept her positive and upbeat attitude to the end. Dianne was active in the Sauk Prairie community until just recently.

She is survived by three children. Laura (James) Langsdorf, Sun Prairie; Nancy (Richard) Lockwood, Menomonee Falls; and Bradley, (Andrew Cook) Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, and Jenna Lockwood; a sister, Melba McGinnis, Neenah; a brother, Gareth Steen, Madison; and numerous other nieces and cousins, any many dear friends. Her husband of 42 years, Jerry (Jake) Kuehl, predeceased her in 2000.

Dianne was born on May 1, 1937, in Madison to the late Rev. and Mrs. Roy P. Steen, a district superintendent in the United Methodist Church. She graduated from Appleton Senior High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1959.