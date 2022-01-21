Kuehl, Randy

Randy’s loves were God, his family, hunting, fishing and sports. Making memories Up North with his dad, brothers, sons, and grandsons meant everything to him. Everyone that knew Randy, knew that basketball and his Men’s League were a high priority in his life. He loved sharing his passion for sports with his children and grandchildren, and anyone else that he could share it with. He carried his clipboard with him wherever he went in the hopes of meeting a guy that might be interested in getting a team into his men’s league and writing down his phone number. When greeting a loved one, he’d often say, “Shot’s up…” and you’d always respond, “Box out.” Randy enjoyed many summers playing for the Hustisford Astros and continued to enjoy watching them play at the hill. For many years, Randy enjoyed playing in and running pool tournaments and he also enjoyed playing cards with his family.