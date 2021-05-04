Kuenn, John Louis III

MADISON - John Louis Kuenn III (aka Kipper), 69, from Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly on April 6, 2021. He was born on Jan. 30, 1952, to John and Laurel Kuenn in Little Falls, Minn.

He was best known to those who shared his life as Johnny, Kip, Kipper, and Uncle Johnny. Other than the first months of his life, he lived in Wisconsin. He grew up in the small town of Randolph and graduated high school in 1970. Johnny went on to college at UW-Stevens Point, focusing mainly on political science. He experienced a semester studying in Poland which made him appreciate all of the freedoms of the U.S.

After college, Johnny moved back to southern Wisconsin and lived in Madison. He bounced around a bit with jobs, from vacuum salesman (really) to bartender to selling cash registers to taxi cab drivers. He really enjoyed the latter. He got to meet new people and had his regulars with whom he enjoyed many interesting conversations. He knew his way around Madison like no one else and gave many tours to his family and friends.