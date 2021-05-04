Kuenn, John Louis III

MADISON - John Louis Kuenn III (aka Kipper), 69, from Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly on April 6, 2021. He was born on Jan. 30, 1952, to John and Laurel Kuenn in Little Falls, Minn.
He was best known to those who shared his life as Johnny, Kip, Kipper, and Uncle Johnny. Other than the first months of his life, he lived in Wisconsin. He grew up in the small town of Randolph and graduated high school in 1970. Johnny went on to college at UW-Stevens Point, focusing mainly on political science. He experienced a semester studying in Poland which made him appreciate all of the freedoms of the U.S.
After college, Johnny moved back to southern Wisconsin and lived in Madison. He bounced around a bit with jobs, from vacuum salesman (really) to bartender to selling cash registers to taxi cab drivers. He really enjoyed the latter. He got to meet new people and had his regulars with whom he enjoyed many interesting conversations. He knew his way around Madison like no one else and gave many tours to his family and friends.
Johnny was an avid follower of current events, mainly political and sports related. He read several newspapers and even ventured onto social media this past year. Johnny was big fan of television and movies of all genres, but his true passion was sports. He acquired his deep understanding and love of sports from his parents, who were physical education teachers and coaches. He lived out his love of sports, lettering in high school football, basketball, baseball, and track. He continued playing organized softball well into his 40s. Johnny was a huge sports fan of Randolph High School, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He was also a big fan of his second cousin, '82 Milwaukee Brewers Manager Harvey Kuenn. He knew the stats of many players and teams and enjoyed discussing them. Johnny was often found having a beer and socializing with family and friends and telling stories (usually sports related) or watching sports.
Another pastime of Johnny's was music. Johnny was truly a 1960s teenager and loved that era of rock music. He still had some of his favorites on 45s, albums and even 8-tracks. Like his knowledge of sports, Johnny knew many of the stories behind the songs and singers. He enjoyed live music and dancing (when he was younger) and could really "Twist and Shout."
He will join his parents; and nephew, Sam, in heaven and will be forever missed on earth by his significant other, Melody Marshall; his sister, Mary (Steve) Jacobsen; brothers, Kelly (Judy) Kuenn and Doug (Lori) Kuenn; three nieces and their spouses; three nephews and their spouses; four grandnieces; and one grandnephew.
His family appreciates the excellent care that was shown Johnny and the delicate balance for him both as a patient and honoring him as an organ donor by the staff at St. Mary's Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at WILSON'S BAR AND GRILL in Madison at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)