Kuester, Darla Jean (Cizik)

BARABOO - Darla Jean (Cizik) Kuester, age 78, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2021. She was born on Feb. 4, 1943, in Milwaukee, to parents, Julius and Marjean (Brandle) Cizik.

Darla married Thomas Kuester on June 3, 1965, in Withee, Wis.

She worked as a schoolteacher and was a business owner her whole life. She and her husband, Thomas, bought the Farm Kitchen Restaurant in Baraboo, along with numerous restaurants and businesses in the state of Wisconsin.

Darla enjoyed going out to eat and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Kuester; in-laws, Elmer and Ursula "Lee" Kuester; and sister-in-law, Becky LaBonte.

Darla is survived by her children, Tom (Colleen) Kuester, Tama (Todd) Reigard, and Jodi Kuester; grandchildren, Benny, Tommy, Tristyn, Evan, and Ash; her brother, Bruce Cizik; nephews, Matt Cizik, Todd Cizik, and Keith Cizik; great-nephew, Landon Cizik; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Pat (Gordy) Rolland, Clarice (Rich) Novell, Rick (LuAnn) Kuester, and Jay LaBonte.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, with Pastor Randy Zeman officiating. A visitation is taking place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home Saturday. A burial is being planned for a later date in her hometown of Withee, Wis.