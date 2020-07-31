Kuhfuss, Patrick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Patrick Kuhfuss, 43, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 while on vacation in Montana, with his wife and three youngest children by his side.

Patrick was born on June 17, 1977, the son of Bill and Sharon Bender Kuhfuss. After schooling, Patrick did custom field work and hauled milk. In 2006 he became owner of PK Trucking where he hauled grain for local farmers and for Menards Distribution Center. On Feb. 19, 2014 he married Kelly Cormican in Las Vegas, Nev.

Patrick loved his children, traveling and was a lifelong Broncos fan, getting the opportunity to go onto the field while attending one of many games in Denver. Patrick loved to bowl and attended the national bowling event each year.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Kelly, of six years, two daughters, Alicia and Madalyn Kuhfuss; two step-children, Ayden and Morgan Fowler; his father, Bill Kuhfuss; his brother, Daniel (Sara) Kuhfuss; his mother-in-law, Julie Koenig; nieces and nephews.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kuhfuss.