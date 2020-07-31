Kuhfuss, Patrick

WAUPUN - Patrick Kuhfuss, 43, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 while on vacation in Montana, with his wife and three youngest children by his side.
Patrick was born on June 17, 1977, the son of Bill and Sharon Bender Kuhfuss. After schooling, Patrick did custom field work and hauled milk. In 2006 he became owner of PK Trucking where he hauled grain for local farmers and for Menards Distribution Center. On Feb. 19, 2014 he married Kelly Cormican in Las Vegas, Nev.
Patrick loved his children, traveling and was a lifelong Broncos fan, getting the opportunity to go onto the field while attending one of many games in Denver. Patrick loved to bowl and attended the national bowling event each year.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Kelly, of six years, two daughters, Alicia and Madalyn Kuhfuss; two step-children, Ayden and Morgan Fowler; his father, Bill Kuhfuss; his brother, Daniel (Sara) Kuhfuss; his mother-in-law, Julie Koenig; nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kuhfuss.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private memorial services for Patrick Kuhfuss will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited back to share a meal with the family at 3 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
The family would like to personally thank the many people who took time out of their own vacations to assist them on the mountain. In addition, they would like to thank Glacier National Park staff, Glacier County Sheriff's Department, Meadow Lake Resort, Columbia Mortuary and Delta Airlines.The family is also very thankful to everyone who has provided support to them upon arriving back home.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
