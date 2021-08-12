Kuhnau, Derlan Lester

BARABOO—Derlan Lester Edward Kuhnau, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. He was 94 years old. Derlan was born in Honey Creek, Wis. on January 14, 1927 to Edward and Anna Kuhnau. He attended North Freedom School and on January 25, 1944 enrolled in the Navy. He fought in WWII in the Pacific and was awarded numerous medals during his service. Derlan was very proud of his service to his country.

In 1946 Derlan married his true love, Charlotte Hintz. Derlan and Charlotte’s life focus was their family, and they were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Derlan enjoyed a long career as an asbestos worker, generally working in the Madison area on large projects including hospitals, and various buildings in the University system. Although Derlan enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, his main hobby was “flipping” or renovating homes with Charlotte. Although it is not officially recorded as a local record, Derlan and Charlotte bought and sold in the neighborhood of 30 different homes in the Baraboo area, and a Motel in Wisconsin Dells. A routine day for Derlan was to leave early in the morning working in the Madison area as an asbestos worker, and then returning to Baraboo to work on renovating a home.