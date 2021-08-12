Kuhnau, Derlan Lester

BARABOO—Derlan Lester Edward Kuhnau, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. He was 94 years old. Derlan was born in Honey Creek, Wis. on January 14, 1927 to Edward and Anna Kuhnau. He attended North Freedom School and on January 25, 1944 enrolled in the Navy. He fought in WWII in the Pacific and was awarded numerous medals during his service. Derlan was very proud of his service to his country.
In 1946 Derlan married his true love, Charlotte Hintz. Derlan and Charlotte’s life focus was their family, and they were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Derlan enjoyed a long career as an asbestos worker, generally working in the Madison area on large projects including hospitals, and various buildings in the University system. Although Derlan enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, his main hobby was “flipping” or renovating homes with Charlotte. Although it is not officially recorded as a local record, Derlan and Charlotte bought and sold in the neighborhood of 30 different homes in the Baraboo area, and a Motel in Wisconsin Dells. A routine day for Derlan was to leave early in the morning working in the Madison area as an asbestos worker, and then returning to Baraboo to work on renovating a home.
Derlan is survived by his children, Judy Weiland (Dave Mitchell) of Baraboo, Craig Kuhnau (Pam Amend-Kuhnau) of Madison, and Randy and Nancy Kuhnau of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Andrew and Ann Weiland of Oregon, Aaron and Daisy Weiland of Baraboo, Mandy and Sam Baker of Cross Plains, Justin and Lindsey Kuhnau of Wisconsin Dells, RandiRae and Matt Jensen of Mukwonago, and Conor Kuhnau (Lauren Currie) of Marshall; and great grandchildren Ben and Jack Weiland; Lilly, Aaden and Dillon Weiland; Lila and Camden Baker; Lucke, Mack, Leo and Ivy Kuhnau; Rylee and Hadley Jensen; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 16 at 11 AM at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom where military honors will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Hospital and Dean Care for their special care that they gave to Derlan throughout the past years. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
