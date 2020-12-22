Kukuk, James D.

JANESVILLE - James D. Kukuk, 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Monroe Health Services Assisted Living Facility. He was born on May 9, 1939, in Horicon, Wis., the son of Wallace and Gladys (Redetzke) Kukuk. James graduated from Horicon High School as the salutatorian of the class of 1957 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962, with a degree in mechanical engineering. In 1961, Jim married Mary (Zuleger) Kukuk at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis. He worked his entire 38-year professional career with the Parker Pen Company, retiring in 1999. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending most of his growing up years at the Horicon Marsh. He was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and ASME.