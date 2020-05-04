Kulka, Walter J.

Walter was born on June 18, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Marie (Fox) Kulka. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1963. On Sept. 28, 1974, he was united in marriage with Ann Hickey at St. Michael’s Church in Beaver Dam. Wally was in the printing business throughout his life. He worked at Perry Printing in Waterloo for many years and, after the company was sold several times, he retired from RR Donnelley in 2011. In retirement, he worked at Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam. Wally loved sports and followed all the Wisconsin teams. He also enjoyed golfing. His favorite thing was to be with his family, especially his grandchildren. Wally was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam where he enjoyed serving mass.