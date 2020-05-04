Kulka, Walter J.

BEAVER DAM - Walter J. Kulka, age 74, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison, following a courageous battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and ultimately congestive heart failure.
Due to the current Safer at Home order, funeral services for Wally will be delayed.
Walter was born on June 18, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Marie (Fox) Kulka. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1963. On Sept. 28, 1974, he was united in marriage with Ann Hickey at St. Michael’s Church in Beaver Dam. Wally was in the printing business throughout his life. He worked at Perry Printing in Waterloo for many years and, after the company was sold several times, he retired from RR Donnelley in 2011. In retirement, he worked at Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam. Wally loved sports and followed all the Wisconsin teams. He also enjoyed golfing. His favorite thing was to be with his family, especially his grandchildren. Wally was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam where he enjoyed serving mass.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Kulka of Beaver Dam; two children, John (Casey) Kulka of Fox Point and Beth (Josh) Petersen of Blaine, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Jack, Christopher, Keira, Finley, Hudson, Sydney, and Mattie; five brothers, Dan (Barb) Kulka of Beaver Dam, Ed (Caroline) Kulka of Beaver Dam, Jeff (Ann) Kulka of Beaver Dam, John (Gina) Kulka of Madison, and Jim (Janice) Kulka of Beaver Dam; his mother-in-law, Pat Hickey of Beaver Dam; five sisters-in-law, Margaret (Jerry) Breuer of Beaver Dam, Bridget Sheridan of Fox Point, Maud Hickey (Fred Muhlsteff) of Wautoma, Kate (Bob) Puls of Wayzata, Minn., and Mary Pat (Patrick) Hamilton of Woodridge, Ill.; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Jackie) Hickey of McFarland and Joel Stancer of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Christine Stancer; his father-in-law, Jim Hickey; and two brothers-in-law, John Sheridan and Peter Gocker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Walter J. Kulka’s name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam or Gigi’s Playhouse Milwaukee, Down Syndrome Achievement Center (8685 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI 53217), in honor of his grandson. The family would like to thank the staff at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation for all their compassionate care and assistance over the past four months of Walter’s journey.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
