Kummerow, Alex O.

MAYBILLE - Alex O. Kummerow, age 83, of Mayville, formerly of Kekoskee, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Alex was born the son of Hugo and Lavina (Brummond) Kummerow on Aug. 19, 1937, in Williamstown. He attended Mayville High School and enjoyed playing hockey in Kekoskee. Alex then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962 then continued on in the National Guard until 1965. He was united in marriage to LaVonne Kahlhamer on May 8, 1965, at St. Peter's in Kekoskee. Alex had worked for TAB Products for 35 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. In his spare time, Alex enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Alex is survived by his wife, LaVonne of Mayville; his children, Brenda (John) Meyer of Wausau, Linda (Steve) Filipiak of Stillwater, Minn., and Paul (Sandy) Kummerow of Horicon; his grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Straseske, Nathan Straseske, Chris Meyer, Zac Filipiak, Payton Filipiak, Sidney Filipiak, and Logan Kummerow; and one great-granddaughter, Adelaide Straseske. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hilbert (Martha) Kummerow; and sisters, Arlene (Leslie) Feller and Ruth (Elmer) Schultz.