Kuper, Raymond F.

REEDSBURG - Raymond F. Kuper, age 86, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on May 25, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Benjamin and Mabel (Wachowski) Kuper. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. On April 27, 1957, he was married to the former Marquerite R. Rechsteiner. She preceded him in death on Nov. 25, 1987. He later married the former Norma Lane on March 30, 1996. She died on July 25, 2018. Ray operated the Hunny Tree Restaurant and Mini Mart in Burlington for many years. He later worked at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg and lastly at the Camden Avenue Properties in North Carolina. Ray was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also enjoyed photography and collecting miniature trains.
Survivors include his special girl, Lorna Spohnholtz of Reedsburg; three children, Gary Kuper of Prague, Czech Republic, Diane (Byron) Ehn of Menomonee Falls, and Karen (Norm) Shananquet of Beaver Dam; one grandson, Donovan Shananquet; his daughter-in-law, Kim Kuper, of North Carolina; eight stepchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with Pastor Bill Haskins officiating. Interment will be in the Burlington Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
