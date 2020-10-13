Kurtz, Lyle E.

BEAVER DAM - Lyle E. Kurtz, 92, of 1106 S. University Avenue, Apt. #9, Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lyle Erwin was born on Aug. 23, 1928, the son of George E. and Alice A. (Ehmke) Kurtz, in the town of Oak Grove, Wis. He was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage with Helen Koch at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove.

Lyle was employed at Monarch Range Company from 1953–1954 in the shell plant; he then farmed with Verlin Schoenfeldt from 1954–1977. From 1977–1993, Lyle worked for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, and later he worked for Koepsell Funeral Home for many years.

Lyle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951–1952 and then in the Army Reserve until 1956, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Lyle was an active member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, serving as past commander from 1997–1998 and on the firing squad of the honor guard. He was also a member of the 40 & 8, where he had been the commander Chef de Gar.