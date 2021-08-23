Kurutz, Jr., Paul M.

Paul was born the son of Paul and Katherine (Gruenas) Kurutz on Dec. 10, 1929 in Mayville. He was a 1948 graduate of Mayville High School. Paul then joined the US Air National Guard then was called up to the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict stationed in Madison. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Schmidt on Oct. 4, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. Paul worked at Maysteel in Mayville for over 25 years and then continued working at TAB Products until his retirement in 1996. Paul along with his wife owned and operated the May Theatre in Mayville. After his retirement he drove school bus for the Mayville School District.

Paul always was willing to help his family and his community. He was an active lifetime member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69, where he served in many capacities such as commander, adjutant, and chaplain, he was also instrumental in starting bingo which is held at the post. Paul also was an active member of St. Mary Catholic church in Mayville and coached Basketball at St. Mary’s School. Music played a big role in Paul’s life as well. He loved big band and marching band music. Paul traveled to Pasadena and marched with the Oconomowoc Legion Band in the 1958 Rose Bowl Parade. He enjoyed Drum and Bugle Corps competitions, and in the 1960s Paul was instrumental in starting the Cavalcade of Drums in Mayville bringing many big name drum and bugle corps to perform in the competion which ran each summer for several years. Paul was a timing and penalty judge for many drum and bugle corps competions throughout Wisconsin. In the 1970’s he became active with the Marquis Drum and Bugle Corps in Fond du lac and after several years became Director. He traveled with the Marquis to numerous competitions througout the United States each summer leading the corp to two first place titles at National competitions. During this time he was selected Director of the Year. Paul was a co-founder of the Mayville Athletic Booster Club and served on the Mayville School Board from 1983-1990 holding the office of president and vice-president. Paul loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-granchildren, enjoying cookouts, campfires, and family gatherings. He was also an avid sports fan cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Mayville Cardinal sports, enjoying many years of running the clock for varsity football games. He will be forever loved and missed by his family.