Kutaj, Karen

LAKE MILLS - Karen Kutaj, age 77, of Lake Mills, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Lake Mills Health Services.
A private memorial funeral service is being held.
Karen was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Mindeman) Hippner. Karen was a loving mother and a special friend. She was very spiritual and admired all of God's worldly gifts, finding peace in nature, classical music and the fine arts. Karen was a postal bag handler for the USPS at the O'Hare airport for 30 years. Karen's commitment to Jesus was continuous, finding peace in bible scriptures that she used daily. She was a student of life and enjoyed her many pets, music, sewing, Native American history and crafting quietly at home.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Lea, Carolyn (Rick) Morsovillo of Springfield, Miss., and Heather Kutaj of Rio, Wis.; sister, Susan; her grandchildren, Ricky, Domonick, Blake and Cameron; and her friend, Deb Hanzel of Viola, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gordon, Marion, and Mark.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
