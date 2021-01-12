Kutaj, Karen

Karen was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Mindeman) Hippner. Karen was a loving mother and a special friend. She was very spiritual and admired all of God's worldly gifts, finding peace in nature, classical music and the fine arts. Karen was a postal bag handler for the USPS at the O'Hare airport for 30 years. Karen's commitment to Jesus was continuous, finding peace in bible scriptures that she used daily. She was a student of life and enjoyed her many pets, music, sewing, Native American history and crafting quietly at home.