Kuyrkendall, John A.

John was born on February 19, 1944 in Rensselaer, Indiana, the son of Hiram and Frances (Bilyeu) Kuyrkendall. He grew up on a farm in Indiana and graduated from Remington High School in Indiana in 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After veal calf farming in Indiana, he relocated to Wisconsin, where he earned an AAS Mechanical Design degree from MATC in 1994 and worked at AEI in Madison. He was united in marriage to Patricia Brunk on March 14, 2009 at St. Joseph’s United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, IL. John enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada, and was a member of Trinity Church – United Methodist in Beaver Dam.