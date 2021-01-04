Kuyrkendall, John A.

BEAVER DAM—John A. Kuyrkendall, age 76 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.
John was born on February 19, 1944 in Rensselaer, Indiana, the son of Hiram and Frances (Bilyeu) Kuyrkendall. He grew up on a farm in Indiana and graduated from Remington High School in Indiana in 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After veal calf farming in Indiana, he relocated to Wisconsin, where he earned an AAS Mechanical Design degree from MATC in 1994 and worked at AEI in Madison. He was united in marriage to Patricia Brunk on March 14, 2009 at St. Joseph’s United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, IL. John enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada, and was a member of Trinity Church – United Methodist in Beaver Dam.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia of Beaver Dam; three children, Kevin of Fond du Lac, Katie and Sam, both of Indiana; two grandchildren, Jesse and Savannah; two stepchildren, Suzie Olaivar and Sean Brunk; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Benner of Arkansas; mother of his children, Marilyn Kuyrkendall; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard in 2002 and other relatives.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date at Trinity Church – United Methodist in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
