Kvalheim, Amy Marie

REEDSBURG - Amy Marie Kvalheim, age 44, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. She was born on Nov. 15, 1976, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of Harlyn and Lynda (Grimmer) Schwantes. Amy was a 1995 graduate of Horicon High School, and attended MATC in Fond du Lac for cosmetology. On Nov. 3, 2007, she was united in marriage to Timothy Kvalheim. This marriage was blessed with two daughters. She loved her girls dearly, and was so proud of being a stay-at-home mom. She was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, was always happy despite her MS, and it never brought her down. Amy enjoyed games shows, and was a huge Packers fan. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; grandparents-in-law; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Kvalheim.

Amy is survived by her husband, Timothy; daughters, Lily Marie and Brooke Louise; parents, Harlyn and Lynda Schwantes of Richland Center; mother- and father-in-law, Andrew and Marie Kvalheim of Madison; sister, Allison (Scott) Bradley of Douglas, Wyo.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rebecca (Mike) Finnegan of Madison and Jonny (Angela) Kvalheim of Stoughton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Amy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Pastor Andrew Twiton of Trinity Lutheran Church of Madison. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow at RIVER'S EDGE, 30 County Highway A, Wisconsin Dells, beginning at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be set aside for the girls, and also the MS Society.