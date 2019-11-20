SOLDOTNA, ALASKA - Soldotna, Alaska resident, Kyle Kanarowski, 24, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Peninsula Memorial Chapel, 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Chaplain Frank Alioto will officiate.
Kyle was born Jan. 31, 1995 to Dawn and Wally Kanarowski in Soldotna, Alaska. He loved fishing, being outdoors and helping anybody he could. He also loved collecting and shooting guns, collecting shot glasses and spending as much time with his family and ‘brothers’ as possible.
One of Kyle’s favorite things to do was to visit his family in Wisconsin. He loved the farm and visiting Wisconsin Dells.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Dawn Kanarowski of Soldotna; maternal grandparents, Don and Donna Amberg of Elroy, Wis.; special friends ‘brothers’, Jessie Graham, Ben Mattox, Mickey Nelson and Aaron Jackson; many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he adored.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father Wally Kanarowski, brother, Steve Kanarowski, paternal grandparents, Fredrick Kanarowski and Lucy Wolfgram, Aunt Bee (Deb Robson), cousin, Duke Steven, and uncles, Richard and Jeff Kanarowski.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
