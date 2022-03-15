Sept. 19, 1950 – March 11, 2022

BARABOO—Kyoko (Matsumoto) Archibald, 71, passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 11, 2022. She is survived by her husband, George Archibald, Co-Founder of the International Crane Foundation; her 99-year-old mother Shizue; two sisters, Yuko and Setsuko in Japan; and her beloved kitties, chickens, peacocks, and honeybees.

Born in Yokohama, Japan, in 1950 to Toshio and Shizue Matsumoto, Kyoko was a child who loved to play outdoors. She attended and graduated from Tokyo University of Science in 1973 and taught high school mathematics for several years. Photography was a hobby that took her to northern Japan to photograph the magnificent, Red-crowned Cranes. Famed photographer Tsuneo Hayashida met Kyoko in 1978 and invited her to serve as his interpreter on a trip to the U.S. to photograph cranes and visit the International Crane Foundation (ICF) in Baraboo, WI. Fascinated by cranes and ICF’s mission to help them, Kyoko returned to Baraboo as a volunteer in 1979. Kyoko and George were married in 1981.

Kyoko, a true nurturer, spent her time on their lovely farm in the rolling hills just outside Baraboo. It was there that she tended God’s bounty; gardens, beehives, chickens, and her favorite Araucanas that lay the beautiful blue eggs. She was well-known for her meticulous care of stray or wounded animals. Many who knew her will remember “Star” darling, a baby starling abandoned in the barn. Kyoko rescued her and taught her to sing Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. She sang for 14 years!

Kyoko was an amazing cook and often provided delicious meals to friends in need—not to mention always having the first item to disappear at any potluck. She was an exquisite knitter, undaunted by intricate patterns. She loved her Baraboo community but always returned to her native Japan each year to visit her family. More recently, during the pandemic, Kyoko was an instructor for the Bible Study Fellowship and spent many hours in Christian studies via the Internet connecting with other women around the world.

Kyoko had a special place in her heart for children. At Walnut Hill Bible Church, she was a second mother/grandmother to many children. As their teacher, she was loved by so many at After School Bible Club, 5 Day Club, and Sunday School. She entertained many of them at the farm with picnics, fun, and a large assortment of birds.

Kyoko was a gentle spirit with a bright light. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Walnut Hill Bible Church, 1900 East Street, Baraboo, WI, 53913, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Pastor Dan Gunderson will be officiating. To honor Kyoko’s love of children the Kyoko Archibald Fund for Children (KAFC) has been established at Walnut Hill Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, please make your gift to Walnut Hill Bible Church in honor of Kyoko. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.