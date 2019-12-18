La Verda Pence, 71, Chillicothe, Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO - La Verda Rae Pence, 71, of Chillicothe, Ohio died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio as a result of a long term illness.
She was born Sept. 10, 1948, to John and Cassie (Foley) Cairns in La Crosse, Wis. She was a 1966 graduate of La Crescent High School in La Crescent, Minn.
La Verda married Steve Johnson on Sept. 11, 1965. La Verda and Steve had two children, Rebecca and John. They later divorced. In 1978, she married Dudley Pence and moved to Zanesville, Ohio. In 1991, they moved to Prairie du Sac, Wis. where La Verda ran her business called Confidential Tax and Accounting. Her husband, Dudley passed away in 2016. In June 2019, La Verda retired from her tax business and moved to Chillicothe, Ohio to be closer to her children.
You have free articles remaining.
La Verda was self-employed as an income tax preparer and accountant for over 40 years, mostly in Prairie du Sac along with her business partner, Amy Bible. During those years, she helped hundreds of people with preparing and filing their taxes. La Verda was active in her community and started the BNI group in her area, an organization that encourages local area businesses to network with each other.
After moving to Ohio in June, 2019, La Verda enjoyed going to church, YMCA water aerobics, reading romance novels, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
La Verda is survived by her sister, Pauline (Cairns) Holmen; her brother, Mark Cairns; her four children, Rebecca (Johnson) Dixius, John Johnson, Theresa (Pence) Grueneberg, Timothy Pence; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
La Verda was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Pence; and her parents, Cassie (Foley) Cairns Pilger, John Cairns; and her step-father, Philip Pilger.
Funeral will be held at Concordia United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)