La Verda Pence, 71, Chillicothe, Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO - La Verda Rae Pence, 71, of Chillicothe, Ohio died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio as a result of a long term illness.

She was born Sept. 10, 1948, to John and Cassie (Foley) Cairns in La Crosse, Wis. She was a 1966 graduate of La Crescent High School in La Crescent, Minn.

La Verda married Steve Johnson on Sept. 11, 1965. La Verda and Steve had two children, Rebecca and John. They later divorced. In 1978, she married Dudley Pence and moved to Zanesville, Ohio. In 1991, they moved to Prairie du Sac, Wis. where La Verda ran her business called Confidential Tax and Accounting. Her husband, Dudley passed away in 2016. In June 2019, La Verda retired from her tax business and moved to Chillicothe, Ohio to be closer to her children.

La Verda was self-employed as an income tax preparer and accountant for over 40 years, mostly in Prairie du Sac along with her business partner, Amy Bible. During those years, she helped hundreds of people with preparing and filing their taxes. La Verda was active in her community and started the BNI group in her area, an organization that encourages local area businesses to network with each other.