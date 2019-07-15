BEAVER DAM - La Verne L. Uttech, 89, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Charleston House Memory Care.
La Verne was born on July 22, 1929 the daughter of William and Alvina (Klauser) Strehlow in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of Juneau High School. On January 18, 1975, she was married to Howard Uttech in Beaver Dam.
La Verne was as a supervisor of data processing at Wisconsin Physician Service in Madison for 18 years. She enjoyed gardening and sitting in her screen porch. La Verne also loved to shop!
La Verne is survived by special nieces Terri (Doug) Wood of Beaver Dam and Amy (Randy) Schoepke Maas of Brownsville; her special neighbor and friend Linda Peterson of Beaver Dam and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard in 1986, four sisters Ruth (Jack) Voit, Dorothy (Jerome) Schoepke, Shirley (Richard) Humphrey and Beverly (Gordon) Kuhaupt, her nephew Justin Wood and her faithful companions Kim, Benji and Misty.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
Memorial donations in La Verne's name may be made to Dodge County Humane Society.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
