Lacey Lennon, 30, of Endeavor

Lacey Lennon went to be with her loved ones on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Lacey was born on June 13, 1989, to Terry and Corinne Lennon of Endeavor. She was very happy and loved by everyone that knew her. She was a lover of all things Disney and loved to sing Disney songs. Lacey graduated from Portage High School in 2010.

Lacey is survived by her parents; her sister, Krystal (James Thorson); her nephew, Tristan; her dog, Tessa; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Pearl Klaila, and Thomas and Ruth Lennon; her aunt, Roberta Gladem; her uncles, Mickey Lennon and Doug Gladem; her aunt Debra Lennon; and her cousin, Kyle Lennon.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will deeply miss her contagious laugh and smile. We would like to thank all of Lacey’s aides and therapists who helped her throughout the years.

We would like to ask that to honor and remember Lacey, you watch your favorite Disney movie.

“Goodbye may seem forever