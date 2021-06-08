Lackey, Orvel

WAUPUN - Orvel Lackey, 89, of Waupun, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.

Orvel was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Combs, Alaska, the son of Harvey and Ocie Patrick Lackey. In 1955, he married Joyce Lackey. After marriage Orvel worked at National Rivet for 35 years as a tool maker. He enjoyed bingo, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and camping.

Orvel is survived by his children, Tom Lackey of Waupun, Lynette (Jim) Lackey of Janesville, Larry Lackey of Oshkosh, Dennis (Debbie) Lackey of Hancock, and Ken (Kim) Lackey of Fond du Lac; 15 grandchildren, Terriann, Tonya, Alicia, Holly, Sara, Christina, Kyle, Mariah, Brandon, Katie, Emily, Lisa, Bobbie Jo, David, and Ken; 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford (Helen) Lackey of Arkansas and Don Lackey of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Lackey in 2001; his son, Jerome Lackey; a grandson, Armando; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services for Orvel Lackey will be held Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with Pastor Jeff Nicla officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.