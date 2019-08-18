BARABOO - LaDorna "Dorny" (Jones) Hill
A prayer service for LaDorna Hill will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow at church. Private burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
