Laitinen, Minna J.

REEDSBURG - Minna J. Laitinen, 50, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence. Minna was born April 13, 1971, in Finland, the daughter of Maija-Liisa Laitinen (mother) and Lauri Laitinen (father).

Minna was a loving daughter, wonderful sister to Tuula Keinonen (sister) and Markku Laitinen (brother), and a very loved aunt. Minna was preceded in death by her father.

She will be greatly missed by her family and so many friends that came to know and love her. It would be impossible to mention all the wonderful friends she made here in the United States. But know that each and every one of you are in her heart.

Minna loved spending time traveling; her favorite place to go was South Dakota and Door County. But as many of you know no state was ever out of the question. She traveled to Tennessee, Texas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Montana, just to mention a few. And everywhere she went, so did Jose, her stuffed animal, as you saw from her many Facebook posts. Jose was also laid to rest with her.