Lake, Alisha

PORTAGE – Alisha Lake, age 35, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Mother's Day, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Alisha was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 14, 1985, the daughter of Rocky and Jackie (Falk) Lake. She graduated from Poynette High School, Class of 2003. Alisha worked at Loggerhead Deco in Portage.

She is survived by mother, Jackie (Barry DuCharme) Lake; her very much loved 5-year-old son, Joel; and her significant other, Shane Haberman. She is also survived by her sister, Ashley Lake; brother, Ryan Lake; grandparents, Judy and Lewie Falk, Doe Lake, and Bob Lake; also aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, Rocky Lake.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, Portage, Wis. Inurnment will be private. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home, with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for their excellent care.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.