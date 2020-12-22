Born May 13, 1947, in Sheboygan, Wis., Ray was the fourth of five children of Phillip and Margaret (Jennings) Lake. He graduated from Poynette High School, was drafted and served two years in Vietnam. He was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal for his service. He returned to the United States in 1966 to begin his career working for Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, Calif. Ray became the owner/operator of an Alta Dena Dairy in California from 1979 to 1985. He returned to the aircraft industry working for Tracor Aviation in Santa Barbara moving his family to Santa Maria, Calif., continuing to work for Tracor as Head of Shipping and Receiving. After leaving California in 1989, Ray rode his Harley Davidson adventuring across the United States. Eventually, Ray returned to settle in his home state of Wisconsin.