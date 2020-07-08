Lake, Rocky G.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FALL RIVER – Rocky G. Lake, age 55, passed away on July 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Rocky was born on August 25, 1964, in San Gabriel, California, the son of Robert and Dolores (Prucha) Lake. He had worked as a truck driver for many years. Rocky loved working on cars, when he could. He spent most of his free time with friends, hosting and cooking for them. Rocky enjoyed nature and feeding the squirrels.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Lake, Rio; his father, Robert Lake, Rhinelander; his children, Alisha (Shane Haberman) Lake, Portage, Ryan Lake, Columbus, and Ashley Lake, Randolph; one grandson, Joel Haberman; the mother of his children, Jackie Lake, Fall River; his sister, Dawn (Jon) Longfield, Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Crystal Lake.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.