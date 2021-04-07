Lalley, Dennis J. "Denny"

COLUMBUS - Dennis J. "Denny" Lalley, age 68, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, after a brief illness. He was born in Madison on Feb. 12, 1953, to Irvin and Grace (Smith) Lalley. After high school, Denny continued his education in technical college courses. Denny worked as a carpenter and welder, as a member of the carpenters union and welders union. Denny loved the outdoors, where he would often spend his time RVing, camping, boating and kayaking. He was a Packers fan who also enjoyed cooking and grilling.
Denny is survived by his longtime partner, Mary Maloney of Columbus; his sisters, Jackie (George) Russell of Springfield, Mo., and Rosemary (Ron) Stakno of California; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Bonnie Lalley.
We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)