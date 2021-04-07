 Skip to main content
Lalley, Dennis J. "Denny"
Lalley, Dennis J. "Denny"

COLUMBUS - Dennis J. "Denny" Lalley, age 68, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, after a brief illness. He was born in Madison on Feb. 12, 1953, to Irvin and Grace (Smith) Lalley. After high school, Denny continued his education in technical college courses. Denny worked as a carpenter and welder, as a member of the carpenters union and welders union. Denny loved the outdoors, where he would often spend his time RVing, camping, boating and kayaking. He was a Packers fan who also enjoyed cooking and grilling.

Denny is survived by his longtime partner, Mary Maloney of Columbus; his sisters, Jackie (George) Russell of Springfield, Mo., and Rosemary (Ron) Stakno of California; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Bonnie Lalley.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

