Lalley, Dennis J. "Denny"

COLUMBUS - Dennis J. "Denny" Lalley, age 68, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, after a brief illness. He was born in Madison on Feb. 12, 1953, to Irvin and Grace (Smith) Lalley. After high school, Denny continued his education in technical college courses. Denny worked as a carpenter and welder, as a member of the carpenters union and welders union. Denny loved the outdoors, where he would often spend his time RVing, camping, boating and kayaking. He was a Packers fan who also enjoyed cooking and grilling.