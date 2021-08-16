LaMasney, Patricia Ann "Pat"

REEDSBURG—Patricia Ann “Pat” LaMasney, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a short illness. Patricia, daughter of Evero and Valera (Hahn) Brennan was born Aug. 14, 1941 in Reedsburg. She was a graduate of Reedsburg High School. On April 28, 1962 she was united in marriage to Roger Albert LaMasney at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. Pat worked for American Family Insurance for many years for various agents including Don Topham, Dirk Topham, Jeff Janek and Sheila Zink. In their free time, Pat and Roger enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states; riding motorcycles and camping.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Roger; children, Linda (Tom) Steinhorst and Gary (Lori) LaMasney all of Baraboo; four grandchildren, Kelsey (Steve) Binder of Portland, Oregon, Jordan (Ashley Walsh) LaMasney of Baraboo, Haley Schultz of Reedsburg, Logan LaMasney of Baraboo; four great-grandchildren, Liam and Nathan Schultz, Rowan LaMasney and Ayden Quinn; sisters, Mary (Clayton) Satterlee, Mary (Jerry) Zuhlsdorf, Jean (John) Alt; sister-in-law, Kathy LaMasney as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, John Murray; brother, Dale Murray, sister-in-law, Doris (Clarence) Mueller; brother-in-law, Ronald LaMasney.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Jay Poster officiating. Private family burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used toward a charity in Pat’s name at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.