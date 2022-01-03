 Skip to main content
Lamb, Gregory F.
Lamb, Gregory F.

PORTAGE – Gregory F. Lamb, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Portage on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Greg was born on Aug. 23, 1950, in Neenah, Wis., the son of George and Edith (Schultz) Lamb. He graduated from Neenah High School, and attended U.W. Oshkosh. Greg served his country with the U.S. Army. Greg married Linda Ann Mertens on Sept. 9, 1972, in Green Bay. He had worked as a brakeman/conductor on the CP Railroad for 45 years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; their children, Karen (Aaron) Rath and their children, Alexis (Jared), Emily and Amber; Dawn (Keith) Ruben and their children, Timothy, Joshua, Brandon and Rebekah; and Andy (Kayla) and their children, Ashley, Ethan, Bella, Kenzie and Colten; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and George Lamb, his in-laws, Evelyn and Richard Mertens, and his sisters-in-law, Debby Mertens and Suzie Lamb.

Services will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

