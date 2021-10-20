Lamb, Mary Catherine "Cass" (Geoghegan)

EAU CLAIRE - Mary Catherine "Cass" (Geoghegan) Lamb, age 72, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tough, resilient, positive, loving, wise, open and a joy to be with, Cass lived an exemplary life that was far too short for someone so special to so many.

The first born of six children, Mary Catherine, or "Cass" as she was known, was born on July 12, 1949, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of John and Jane Geoghegan. In short order, Cass became her mother's assistant, a role she took seriously and joyfully, essentially helping to raise three brothers and two sisters.

At a young age, Cass wrote her family's story in an essay for school. She wrote that her parents married, and then had "the lovely Mary Catherine and five other kids." Since then, her family has affectionately referred to her as "The Lovely," and Cass lived up to that name. Cass was joyful, good natured and funny. There was always a great deal of activity, news and discussion when Cass was around. And laughter, always and especially laughter. Cass was an excellent conversationalist and an even better listener.