Lambert, Bruce Dale

DEFOREST – Bruce Dale Lambert of DeForest passed away on July 31, 2020, after suffering with dementia.

He was born Aug. 11, 1934, to Peter and Geneva Lambert. Bruce served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He married Sharon McQueen on Nov.1, 1979. Bruce worked for Del Monte in Arlington, Wis., for 30 years. After retiring, he worked for Bremner Granite for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lambert; children, Robert Lambert, Russell (Wendy) Lambert, Joan (Rich) Bailey; brother, Wayne Lambert; and stepdaughter, Brenda (Ray) Brown, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Mahoney and Patricia Pallin; brothers-in-law, Francis Mahoney and Leslie Pallin.

Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard will follow the service at Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Aug. 5, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The Wisconsin Mask Mandate will be observed.