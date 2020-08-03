Lambert, Bruce Dale

DEFOREST – Bruce Dale Lambert of DeForest passed away on July 31, 2020, after suffering with dementia.
He was born Aug. 11, 1934, to Peter and Geneva Lambert. Bruce served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He married Sharon McQueen on Nov.1, 1979. Bruce worked for Del Monte in Arlington, Wis., for 30 years. After retiring, he worked for Bremner Granite for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lambert; children, Robert Lambert, Russell (Wendy) Lambert, Joan (Rich) Bailey; brother, Wayne Lambert; and stepdaughter, Brenda (Ray) Brown, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Mahoney and Patricia Pallin; brothers-in-law, Francis Mahoney and Leslie Pallin.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard will follow the service at Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Aug. 5, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The Wisconsin Mask Mandate will be observed.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and Sage Meadows for all of their compassion and understanding of our needs as we get older.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)