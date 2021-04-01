Lambert, Irene Jeanette "Patch"

PORTAGE – On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Irene Jeanette "Patch" Lambert, loving wife and mother of six children, quietly passed away at the age of 96.
Jeanette was born on July 19, 1924, in Rio, Wis., to Guy and May (Berkvam) DeNure. She graduated from Rio High School and moved to Milwaukee during World War II, where she worked at Nordberg Manufacturing to support the war effort. On April 12, 1947, she married Marshall Lambert. They raised five sons, Craig, Brian, Kevin, Jeffrey and Christopher, and one daughter, Cynthia.
Jeanette was a devout Lutheran who enjoyed gardening, loved following baseball, playing card games and was an expert at knitting and crocheting. Her knitting and crocheting pieces have graced many friends and relatives for years.
Jeanette and Marshall moved to Foley, Ala., around 1992 after wintering in Gulf Shores for several years. She loved walking on the "sugar sand" beaches looking for sand dollars. Following Marshall's death, she spent time with her son, Brian, in North Palm Beach, Fla., and then time in Raleigh, N.C., with daughter, Cynthia. She then moved into her lovely apartment at the Heritage House in Portage, Wis., in 2015.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; and youngest son, Christopher; as well as her brothers, Donald (Sally) DeNure and Gerald (Darlene) DeNure; and sisters, Lucille (Herbert) Walters, Esther (Carol) Sanden, and Doris (Lyle) Affeldt.
She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jeanette has been staying connected with her loved ones through Facebook for years and during the pandemic celebrated her 96th birthday via Zoom.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Saturday, April 10 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with her niece, the Rev. Pamela Prewei, officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Montello Cemetery. Masks will be required, and provided if necessary, and social distancing will be observed, with a maximum of 50 people at the funeral home at one time.
The family would like to thank the management and staff at The Heritage House for the excellent care and welcoming spirit that Jeanette enjoyed over the past several years.
