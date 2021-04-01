Lambert, Irene Jeanette "Patch"

PORTAGE – On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Irene Jeanette "Patch" Lambert, loving wife and mother of six children, quietly passed away at the age of 96.

Jeanette was born on July 19, 1924, in Rio, Wis., to Guy and May (Berkvam) DeNure. She graduated from Rio High School and moved to Milwaukee during World War II, where she worked at Nordberg Manufacturing to support the war effort. On April 12, 1947, she married Marshall Lambert. They raised five sons, Craig, Brian, Kevin, Jeffrey and Christopher, and one daughter, Cynthia.

Jeanette was a devout Lutheran who enjoyed gardening, loved following baseball, playing card games and was an expert at knitting and crocheting. Her knitting and crocheting pieces have graced many friends and relatives for years.

Jeanette and Marshall moved to Foley, Ala., around 1992 after wintering in Gulf Shores for several years. She loved walking on the "sugar sand" beaches looking for sand dollars. Following Marshall's death, she spent time with her son, Brian, in North Palm Beach, Fla., and then time in Raleigh, N.C., with daughter, Cynthia. She then moved into her lovely apartment at the Heritage House in Portage, Wis., in 2015.