Lambert, Wayne Peter

PALMETTO, Fla. - Wayne Peter Lambert passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, due to COVID-19, at the age of 87, near his home in Palmetto, Fla. He was the oldest son of Pete and Geneva Lambert. Wayne graduated from Portage High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving 1952-1956. He made lifelong friends in the U.S. Air Force and kept in touch with them until the year of his passing. He worked at Univac//Unisys for several decades, where he was highly regarded. Wayne married Wanda Johnson in 1957. They had a son, Randall Lambert, 1959-2015, and a daughter, Cheryl (Champ), born in 1961.

He is survived by his daughter, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat and her husband, Les Palin; sister, Ruth and her husband, Frank Mahoney; brother, Bruce "Dale" Lambert; and by his son, Randall "Randy" Lambert. Wayne lived in Minnesota for many years until he relocated to Florida about 23 years ago where he enjoyed his retirement playing with technology, tinkering with gadgets and repairing his neighbors computers and video equipment. He loved to laugh and tell stories of his life experiences. He loved classical music and enjoyed model ship building. Wayne will be laid to rest at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, Wis. Due to the pandemic, a life celebration service with be scheduled later in the summer of 2021.