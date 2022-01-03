Lamers, Michael John

He was born Sept. 14, 1951 to Marguerite (Coulter) and Myron Lamers and raised in Theresa. He graduated from Lomira High School in 1970. He began working at Mayville Metal Products after high school. He enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor and served aboard the U.S. Goldsborough from 1977-1980 and was in the Naval Reserves from 1980-1983. He returned to his employment with Mayville Metal/Anchor Lamina/Danly IEM until his retirement in Oct. 2017. He was married Sept. 18, 1992 in Las Vegas to Jeanne Parker. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, doing several week long charity events or on trails throughout Wisconsin and Iowa, canoeing and traveling around the U.S. and Canada with family and friends.