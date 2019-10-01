Lance Berger, age 58 of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at the Edge-O-Dells Resort, N555 US Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m.
Lance was born Nov. 10, 1960 in Mondovi, Wis. the son of Herman and Laura (Weiss) Berger. He grew up in Mondovi, graduated from Mondovi High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. In October of 1993 he married Nancy Brown of Baraboo, Wisconsin in Baraboo. Lance had worked for the Baraboo school system and for the past 19 years he worked for Alliant Energy. His last work day was Sept. 24, 2019 and officially would’ve retired Nov. 1, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Lance enjoyed several outdoor sports such as pontooning with his pals, fishing with a cooler full of Miller Lite, 4 wheeling with a little target practice, and watching dirt track races with good friends. “Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out shouting Holy Crap….what a Ride!......and he did just that.
Lance is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Joshua (Kirsten) and Jacob (Jodi Fellegy) both of Wisconsin Dells and Jeremy (Jessica) Rich of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; a daughter, Rebecca (Ryan) Quindt of Merrimac, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Briley, Meghan, Kiersten, Marshall, Connor, Lola and Emmett; his mother, Laura Berger of Wisconsin Dells; brothers, Ron (Deb) Berger and Larry (Kathy) Berger both of Florida and Greg (Yvonne) Berger of Minnesota and a brother in law, Gary (Joan) Brown of Pewaukee, Wis., as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman and parents in law, Emmett and Lorraine Brown.
The CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)