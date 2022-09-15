April 20, 1974—August 30, 2022

EDGERTON, WI—Lance E. Jahn, age 48, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Edgerton Care Center.

Lance was born on April 20, 1974, in Portage, the son of Richard and Jeanie (Wahl) Jahn. He was a graduate of Portage High School. Lance was always laughing and enjoyed making people smile with his goofy sense of humor. He was kind of a smart ass who showed no fear, and always had your back. Lance loved cows and helping on his friend’s family farm. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, western movies and James Bond movies. Lance loved beer, ice cream, snowmobiling in the U.P. and music from the 80’s and 90’s. He had worked as a sprinkler fitter for Hooper in Madison and also for J.F. Ahern Co.

He is survived by his sister, Sandy (Kevin) Harding; his nephews, Mitch and Karr; his nieces, Bre and Hailey; his uncles, John (Nancy) Wahl, Ken Wahl, Ross (Jennifer) Wahl and Matt Wahl; his aunts, Theresa Thompson and JoAnne Ebert; his special friends, Mary and Bryan Schumann, Brittany Schumann and his Godson, Doug Schumann, thank you all for all you do; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Jeanie Jahn, his aunt, Karen Wahl, his grandma, Ruth Wahl and his uncle, Larry Ebert.

A Celebration of Lance’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Cleary-Krech VFW Post #1707, 215 W. Collins St., Portage. A luncheon will be provided there. Family graveside services will be private.

Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena, Edgerton Care Center and Heartland Hospice, for all you did for Lance, Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.