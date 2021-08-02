Lange, Adelbert H. "Del" Lange

WATERTOWN—Adelbert H. “Del” Lange, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Del was born on July 18, 1924 in Columbus, the son of Otto and Ella (Behnke) Lange. Del enlisted in the military on May 18, 1943. His honorable service awarded him a Good Conduct Medal; European-African- Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; WWII Bronze Service Star; WWII Victory Medal, Honorable Service lapel button WWII; and a Marksman Badge with Carbine Bar. He was honorably discharged on February 5, 1946. After his discharge he returned home to be married to Alice Fandrich. She preceded him in death in 1964. He married his present wife in 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Mae; daughter, Brenda of Colorado; son, Troy (Sandra) of West Virginia; grandchildren, Toby and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob, and Lily; step-grandson, Chad (Amy) Kittle; great-grand stepchildren, Trinity Grace and Tristan, all of Beaver Dam; and his sister-in-law, Lucille Oathout. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; and sisters, Armella and Viola.