Lange, Brent Daniel

Brent was born in Baraboo, Wis., to Kathleen (Ennis) and Donald "Ted" Lange on Feb. 28, 1960. He married his true and only love, Elizabeth, on Oct. 21, 1978. Their love affair of 43 years reflected such a deep love and commitment to each other and to their Lord, and it blessed all who knew them. Their relationship emanated such joy and always was a blessing to their three children and nine grandchildren in so many ways. Brent retired from his career with Columbia County on Jan. 1 of this year. Brent's life of self-sacrifice and humility endeared him to everyone he encountered. He lived his life to serve and tirelessly invested in the lives of others. His generous spirit and pleasant personality caused him to be loved by many. He was a friend to all who met him.