Lange, Eleonore

WISCONSIN DELLS - Eleonore Lange, age 82 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

No services have been planned at this time.

Eleonore was born April 13, 1938 in Germany, the daughter of Anna Czepczinski. She emigrated to Chicago at the age of 16, later meeting and marrying Richard Lange. The newlyweds honeymooned in Wisconsin Dells, and eventually moved to Lake Delton in 1967, where she would work at the Parkview Motel. In 1979, they built their home on Gale Avenue and lived out their lives together.

Eleonore is survived by her son, Richard (Susan) Lange; daughter, Lore Lange; brother, Werner Czepczinski of Germany; sister, Ingrid Czepczinski of Germany and granddaughter, Elizabeth Lange. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Richard.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884

