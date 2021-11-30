 Skip to main content
Lange, John Vincent
John Lange

BARABOO—John Vincent Lange age 65 of Baraboo passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021.

He was born November 18,1955 to Cooper and Ruth (Loomis) Lange in Beaver Dam, WI.

John grew up in West Baraboo, he loved entertaining family, and friends with his imitation of Donald Duck, and loved making people laugh. “Life’s too short to be so serious” he’d say. His passions were landscaping, music, woodworking, and spending time with his loyal 4 legged companion Buddy.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura, his brothers and sisters, Gary Lange, Proctorville, OH, Charlotte Warren, Baraboo, WI, Denny Lange (Bonnie), Lake Delton, WI, Danny Lange (Sue) Baraboo, WI, Donna Fox, West Baraboo, WI, Doug Lange, Baraboo, WI, Julie Seaton, Reedsburg, WI, twin Jim Lange (Sally), Baraboo, WI.

Grandchildren, Allie (Greg), Lars, Mia, Sully

Great-grandchildren, Grady, Aizleh

John is preceded in death by his parents Cooper and Ruth, mother of his children Michelle, son Robbie, daughter Tonya, brother Micky, sister Diane, fiancé Cheryl, and brother-in-laws Roy Warren, Jack Fox

He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

On behalf of John Lange’s family, we would like to thank Agrace Hospice, Jason Dohmeyer, and Sharon Dohmeyer for their loving care.

Memorial service will be held at a later date

