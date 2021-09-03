Lange, Louis W. "Louie"

BENTON - Louis W. "Louie" Lange, 88, of Benton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, with his family by his side, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Benton, Wis., with Father David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Church Cemetery in Benton, Wis. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.

Louie was born on April 16, 1933, to Joseph and Mary (Wiegman) Lange in Hazel Green, Wis. He grew up on the family farm and had a strong work ethic his whole life. He married Joanne Farrey on Oct. 3, 1953, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, Wis. He worked for over 38 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. Louie enjoyed fishing and camping, was a Super Fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, a devoted Catholic, and a family man who was best known for his loyalty and honesty to his family and friends. To his children he was the most influential and strongest man they ever knew, both physically and by heart. He was a quiet man, but his actions spoke volumes by leading by example. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, but will remain in our hearts forever.