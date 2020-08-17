Lange, Travis L.

BEAVER DAM - Travis L. Lange, 41, of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.
Travis was born the son of Russell and Cindy (Pavelka) Lange on March 18, 1979 in Beaver Dam. He was married to Nicole Schmid. They were together for 13 years. Travis was employed with LKQ Corp. in Hartford. Travis enjoyed shooting pool and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Dodge County Pool League.
Travis is survived by his children: Brandi, Emma, Chase, Robert and Dylan; his former wife and friend, Nicole Lange of Beaver Dam; step-father, James Gubin of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged. A private funeral service at the funeral home will be held with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
