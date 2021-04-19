Laper, Beth Ann

PARDEEVILLE—Beth Ann Laper, 57, of Pardeeville, formerly of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, April 16, 2021. She was born in Moline, Illinois November 9, 1963, the daughter of Vernon and LaVon Rannow.

She was united in marriage to Dennis Laper June 21, 2016 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Beth enjoyed gardening, crafting and being outdoors.

Survivors include her husband Dennis of Pardeeville; daughters Brittany (Marc) Stohl of Andover, Illinois and Stephanie (Bradley) Williams of Aledo, Illinois; step-son Matthew (Chrystal) Laper of Pardeeville; step-daughter Chrystal (Justin) Stefanko of Waukesha; sister Pamela (David) Richter of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brothers David Rannow of Mineral, Illinois, Bruce (Teng) Rannow of Rock Island, Illinois, Douglas (Laurie) Rannow of East Moline, Illinois, Thomas Rannow of Mineral, Illinois, and William Rannow of Holbrook, Arizona; 9 grandsons and 2 granddaughters.

Memorial services with social distancing guidelines will be held Tuesday, April 20 at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.