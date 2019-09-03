BARABOO / PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Larry A. Cuff age 72, of Baraboo and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by family, following an extended illness. He was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Portage, Wis. the son of Chester and Lorraine (Jenkins) Cuff. Larry served in the US Army during Vietnam in the 75th Special Forces Ranger Unit, and received many valiant awards such as the Silver and Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. He married Gail Hodge on Sept. 29, 1973, in Baraboo, Wis., later having two wonderful boys. Larry worked for Badger Ordnance and later for American Motors. He later graduated from Gateway Technical College in Police Science and Criminal Justice. He served in the Prairie du Chien Police Department for 25 years as a patrolman and a detective. Larry was a hunter’s safety instructor, a shooting instructor for the PDC Police Dept. and a member of the Crisis Resolution Team. He also was involved with security for “Music Fights Back”. After his retirement in 2005, he worked as a realtor for Stark Realtors in Baraboo. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler and golfer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of nearly 46 years, Gail; his children, Jeremy (Jennifer Willis) and Jason (Crystal) Cuff; his siblings, Dave Cuff, Roger (Edith) Kuhn, Barb Nellen, Judy (Vince) Miller, Sue Cone, Cheryl (Bob) Moore and Sharon (Dave) Cross; his grandchildren, Haelee, Adrian, Reese, Westbrook, Landon, Mya, Scarlett and Maddox; brother-in-law, Earl Hodge; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and friends, Betty Miller, Randy Cormican, Harold and Chris Heiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bud Kuhn, Gwenda Fohr; a nephew, Kevin Miller; and his mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Earl Hodge.
A Memorial Service will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Cheryl Weaver officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.” www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)