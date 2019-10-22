BEAVER DAM - Larry Alan “Doc” Brengle, age 89, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, after a lingering battle with Alzheimer’s and bladder cancer.
Larry was born on Feb. 28, 1930, to Rolland Milton and Gertrude (Peterson) Brengle in Michigan. He was a 1948 graduate of South Lyon High School where he participated in football, baseball and basketball. In 2005, he was honored and admitted to the South Lyon High School Sports Hall of Fame. He played on the “JV” squad as a pitcher at Michigan State for a year until his studies took precedence. In 1954, he graduated from the Michigan State Veterinary College and began practicing in Plymouth Michigan. He was the head veterinarian for two Detroit area race tracks along with his normal veterinarian office duties. Prior to moving to Plymouth, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Hayden Johnson of the Detroit Johnsons. In 1960, Doc took a position with the Beaver Dam Veterinary Clinic and moved his family to Beaver Dam. They lived in Beaver Dam for about a year, until moving to Fox Lake. Approximately two years later, they bought a home on College Ave. in Fox Lake where he practiced out of the back room of the house besides at the vet clinic as head surgeon and making farm calls. In 1987/88, they moved to Beaver Dam after their home was built, and finally retired with 35 years in Veterinary Medicine.
Doc served his community in many aspects. He was a Kiwanis member for 40 years, serving one term as Lt. Governor, was a city alderman for several years, served on the Library Board, the Beautification Committee and sang in a quartet for a while. He loved to hunt ducks and was involved in the Beaver Dam chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He also looked forward to every white tail deer season, hunting in the UP and later in the Adams county area. His greatest love was hunting in Colorado for Mule Deer and Elk. As he aged, actual hunting became secondary to his position as Head Honcho “Ram Rod”, Old Times Story Teller, and Chief Cook just hanging out with the guys. Doc held a Federal Firearms License, more so that he could buy guns and reloading supplies at wholesale. He reloaded many a shill and bought many a gun for friends, family, and Beaver Dam Ducks Unlimited over the years. Doc was a Packer’s fan as well as Michigan State. Thanksgivings he did root for the Packers over Detroit. For a while, he liked fishing walleye on Fox Lake with the boat he bought his wife for Mother’s Day. His wife reciprocated with a sewing machine on Father’s Day. He also enjoyed fishing at Lake Winnibigoshish in Minnesota for several years.
Doc will be sadly missed and mourned by his son, Craig (Patti) Brengle of rural Randolph; his daughter, Jennifer (James) Giedd of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Michael (fiancé, Ashley Feuerhammer) of Beaver Dam and Elizabeth (Matthew) Glans of Huntley, Ill.; one great-grandchild, David James Glans; step brothers, William (Jill) Brengle of Grand Rapids, Mich. and Robert Brengle of Agoura Hills, Calif.; nieces, nephew, several other relatives and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Geraldine; his wife, Carolyn; his youngest son, Brian; his brother, Rolland, Jr.; his step-sister, Judy (Brengle) Finn; his step-brother, Richard (Ellen) Brengle, and many of his beloved pets over the years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake with Chaplin Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fox Lake Public Library, c/o New Building Fund, 117 W. State St., Fox Lake, WI 53933.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)