Larry Clifford Brown, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away in his sleep at home after a fierce battle with prostate cancer on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born Feb. 29, 1952 in Boscobel, Wisconsin the son of Lawrence and Bernadetta (Flynn) Brown. On Oct. 9, 1993 he married Shari (Heidenrich) Coon in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. While working at Klein Industries Larry attended MATC, Madison, Wis. where he earned his Millwright certification degree. After completing his apprenticeship, he took a position with Libby’s, Baraboo, Wisconsin now Seneca Foods. He retired from Seneca as plant superintendent after 40 years. Larry was a passionate man who loved fiercely and was loyal to a fault. For example, his loyalty to the Packers did not wane even in bad seasons – who else would name their dogs, Nitschke and Lambeau. He was proud of being an all-conference baseball player as an underclassman in high school, yet he only talked about the other players and his coach. He was a founding member of Dells golf league and won eight championships with two different partners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and refurbishing cars. In recent years, he found enjoyment with drawing and wood carving.
Survivors include his wife, Shari; his four sons and one stepdaughter, Craig (Stephanie Nolden) Brown of Baraboo, Andrew Brown of Baraboo, Tyler Stanley of Baraboo, Logan Brown of Wisconsin Dells and Ashley (Brenden) Westerfeldt of Spring Green; seven grandchildren, Sabrina, Maya, Ella, Lily, Sydnee, Bodhi and Kendall; mother-in-law, Muriel Blaeske; two sisters, Bernadetta “Bernie” (Orville) Aspensen of Holmen and June (John) Jenkins of Arizona; nephew/brother, Paul Arnold; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law, Dale Heidenrich; father-in- law, Robert Blaeske (Shari’s step father); two sisters, Harriet Arnold and Shirley Brown; and one brother, PFC Albert (Al) Brown.
A memorial gathering/visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a eulogy at 4 p.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wis. followed by a celebration of life after 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Monks at the Wilderness in Lake Delton, Wis. The family requests a written favorite memory or picture of Larry to be brought to the visitation.
