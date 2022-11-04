Feb. 1, 1945—Nov. 2, 2022

PORTAGE—Larry “Leonard” L. Hamele, age 77, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on February 1, 1945, in Portage, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Rose) Hamele.

Larry was an Auctioneer and was the Founder of Hamele Auction Service having worked in automobile sales, auto salvage and auto auction service. He was affectionally known as a “wheeler–dealer”.

Larry had a love for trapping, hunting, and fishing. Earlier in his life, you could see him running laps in his race car.

He is survived by his sons: Mark (Gabriell) Hamele and Travis (Ginni) Hamele; two granddaughters: Adison Hamele and Brinley Hamele; his beloved faithful companion, Joy Chianelli; his brother, Kenneth Hamele; his sister-in-law, Jean Hamele; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters: William Hamele, Robert (Nathalie) Hamele, Warren Hamele, June (Robert) Miller, Jeannette (Edward) Zagzebski, and Joyce (Charles) Sheets.

Private funeral services will be held. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic School or Lake Mason Lions Club.