Larry Lynn Eno, 78, Elroy

Larry was a Jack of all trades and a master of many. He held many jobs over the years, working at the GM Plant in Janesville, Overgaards, Kraemer Brothers Construction, Braund’s Autobody, Jefferies Plumbing, Brunner Manufacturing, Madden Petro, Duesenberg Motors, ending with Horstmann Industries and retiring in 2005.

But he didn’t rest as he worked until his death for the elderly people in the Elroy area, being a Master Fix-it!

Over the years he was a dedicated member of the Elroy Fire Department for 37 years. A member of the Elroy American Legion Post 115, Council member for the City of Elroy and was currently serving on the Utility Council for the City of Elroy.

Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with military rites and ceremony, at 1:00 p.m. A public Celebration of Larry’s life will take place at a later date with public gathering rules change.

