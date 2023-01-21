Aug. 17, 1945—Jan. 12, 2023

Larry Markhardt, 77, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

His passing has left family and friends devastated.

Larry was born August 17, 1945 in the Town of Beaver Dam, the son of Willard and Lucille (Schultz) Markhardt. Larry grew up on the family farm in the Town of Trenton and attended the one-room schoolhouse, Boomer School. Larry attended St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and was confirmed there. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1963. He attended UW Madison Ag Short Course.

Larry has always been an engaging person. Larry worked at Mercury Marine for 17 years before taking up farming in the Waupun area. He left farming and turned his attention into becoming a very skilled carpenter. Larry used his skills working construction jobs building churches and other buildings around the area. Larry was employed at NAPA Auto Parts in Beaver Dam for the past five years.

Larry enjoyed the challenge of a good puzzle or woodworking project in his free time. Larry was always happy to lend a helping hand. He was always willing to put others above himself. The time spent with his family was what warmed his heart the most. He always created a safe place for so many. Larry may have been soft-spoken but the smile on his face was always a warm welcome for any one he greeted.

Larry is survived by his brothers: Donald (Pat) Markhardt and Willard (Ingrid) Markhardt; three children: Marlene (Mark) Grahn, Heidi Markhardt, and Sarah Markhardt; 13 grandchildren: Jason (Katie) Grahn, Jacque (Rusty) Mehlberg, Aimee (Brandon) Stanhope, Heather Grahn, Hannah (Andrew) Adney, Angela Grahn, Emily (Jacob) Moore, Ethan Grahn, Karlie Grahn, Olivia Grahn, Preston Grahn, Mason Schlicht, and Tanner Schlicht; eight great-grandchildren; nephews: Brad (Annette) Markhardt and Keegan (Heather) Markhardt; nieces: Sue Kamphuis and Kathy (Todd) Mogensen; and many other loving relatives and friends. Larry will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and ex-wife Mary Brunet.

A hero is a selfless, genuinely good person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. A person of great strength. I will always look to him as my hero, as will my children and friends. He taught us great strength. ~Sarah

A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.